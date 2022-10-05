New facilities open at Stuart Park in Hinton

New facilities have officially been opened at Stuart Park in Hinton.

The $1.2 million upgrade includes new amenities, kiosk, change room facilities, progressive uni-sex shared bathrooms, a standalone kiosk and an accessible public toilet.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer officially opened the facility yesterday, alongside representatives from the local sporting clubs, emergency services and residents which was followed by a footy clinic run by the West Tigers.

“The park is now equipped to host more events and visitors to the hinterland – like what we’ve done here today to officially open the site. The space is a benefit to both the wider community and local businesses,” said Mayor Palmer.

“The tank at the entrance of Stuart Park has also been treated to a makeover, with local artist Jenny McCracken painting a spectacular mural of the Royal Spoonbill – a bird often seen as you enter the park.”

The heritage listed grandstand also got a facelift.

“With remaining funds, we’ve given the grandstand a much needed upgrade – including a new roof, new gutters, drainage and fresh coat of paint,” Mayor Palmer said.

Port Stephens Council’s Capital Works Section Manager Phil Miles says the works were designed by Council’s own structures and landscaping team.

“The planning and construction of these facilities saw a number of important parties working together to honour the heritage and idyllic environment of Stuart Park,

“These brand new amenities and kiosk were designed to complement the natural, quaint and historic setting offered by the site, but also be modern and robust enough to withstand the frequent use of sporting and community groups,” Phil Miles added.

Mayor Ryan Palmer acknowledged that Hinton is full of beautiful and historic local characteristics.

“We’re excited to be in the initial stages of drafting the ‘Hinterland’ place plan – making sure we identify the Hinton community’s values, priorities and unique local character.”