Kooragang Island company fined over Hunter River spill

The state’s environment watchdog has fined a Kooragang Island coal company for a spill into the Hunter River.

The Environment Protection Authority says Port Waratah Coal Services has been slapped with a $15,000 fine, after coal from one of it’s loaders spilled into the waterway.

It was caused by build up and construction of coal particles in the system, which is designed to catch excess coal that is transported over the river and into ships.

The EPA alleges it’s a result of inadequate inspections and maintenance of the system.

Image: Google Maps.