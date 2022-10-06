Thief allegedly pinches customers purse and threatens employee at Valentine service station

A thief allegedly pinched a customer’s purse and threatened an employee at a service station in Valentine yesterday.

Police say at about 7am a man went into a service station on Macquarie Drive and allegedly threatened a 46-year-old female customer with a knife demanding her wallet.

He then allegedly threatened the attendant and fled the store in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were notified and while responding to the incident saw a Mitsubishi Outlander matching the description of the vehicle in James Street, Windale.

Police saw the man flee the vehicle before they engaged in a foot pursuit and arrested a 21-year-old man at a nearby home.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier, and two counts of larceny. He was refused bail to appear at Toronto Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.