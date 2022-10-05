Man Charged Over Alleged Murder Of Graham Cameron At Stockton

A murder investigation has revealed a 54-year-old Stockton man was fatally stabbed before a fire was set to cover it up.

That is what detectives will allege in court after arresting a 22-year-old man today, just a few streets away from where the body of Graham Cameron was discovered last year.

Around 5am on the 26th July, 2021, emergency services responded to a unit fire on Fullerton Street. A search of the extinguished premises located the body of a man, later identified as Mr Cameron.

It came to light today that post-mortem examinations revealed the 54-year-old died as a result of a fatal stab wound not the fire.

“While it was initially thought that Mr Cameron died as a result of the fire we can now disclose and allege in the facts that he was actually stabbed and murdered,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said at a press conference outside Newcastle Police Station today.

“The fire was deliberately lit to disguise or cover the circumstances of the murder and also attempt to destroy any evidence.”

The State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad conducted a “protracted and complex investigation” under Strike Force Childowla.

Following these inquiries, detectives – assisted by Northern Region Operation Support Group (OSG) – raided a home on Pitt Street at Stockton about 6.30am this morning.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with murder. The “known casual acquaintance” of Mr Cameron was refused bail to face Raymond Terrace Local Court later today.

While it marks a significant breakthrough in the case detectives believe at least one other person was involved in the murder and more who could be concealing information.

“It’s not over, we won’t rest until other people that are involved in this incident are identified and put before the courts,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.

Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Childowla investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.