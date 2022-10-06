Community meeting at Hinton to discuss floods tonight

A community meeting for residents along the Hunter and Paterson River’s who were affected by the July floods is being held tonight.

It’s chance for locals to come together with Council, Police, SES and Resilience NSW to discuss what worked and what didn’t in mitigating, preparing and responding to floods.

The meeting is being held at Hinton – a township where around 400 residents have been repeatedly cut off by floodwaters leaving them unable to access work, school, essential services and supplies. The SES established an informal ferry service to assist residents who needed urgent health services and other essential supplies.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said since the most recent floods, many residents have raised concerns about emergency communications and early warnings, the accessibility of local roads during flooding, cumulative erosion of the riverbank, support for residents with acute health needs, and the need for improved flood preparation and planning.

“The entire town of Hinton has repeatedly been cut off by flooding, and it looks like we’re in for another wet summer, so it’s vitally important that local residents are prepared,

“Tonight’s community meeting will give locals from Hinton, Wallalong, Woodville, Osterley, Seaham and surrounds, an opportunity to have input into planning for future floods. Local knowledge and experience is key to getting better outcomes.

“During the most recent floods, I visited Hinton by boat to hear from local residents about what was working and what could be done better. It’s a sad reality, that more floods will come, and communities like Hinton will be isolated again. So, together, we need to share experiences and ideas, listen to one another, and make sure that everyone in the community is prepared,” said Kate Washington.

The meeting is on at the Hinton School of Arts between 6 and 7:30pm.