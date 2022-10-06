Man refused bail after violently resisting police arrest at Carrington

A man has been refused bail until June next year, after he was charged with domestic violence and assault offences at Carrington this week.

Newcastle City Police District officers said they were called to the suburb on Monday after a man randomly tackled another man to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

The person was walking their dog at the time and did sustain some injuries.

He was assisted by onlookers until police arrived – the man who was behind the random attack allegedly violently resisted police arrest biting and hitting the two officers.

The male was eventually arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station to be charged.

Police discovered he had been involved in a domestic violence incident in Carrington shortly before he attacked the man on the street.

He’s been charged with domestic violence offences, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police and breach of bail conditions. The man appeared at Newcastle Local Court and was bail refused until the June 2023.