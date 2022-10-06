Knights NRLW, Jersey Flegg and Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership teams cap off huge season of footy

The Newcastle Knights NRLW team capped off their premiership winning season last night celebrating their achievements at their annual awards night at NEX, Newcastle.

It was a packed room with the Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership team and the Jersey Flegg Grand Final team also celebrating their season last night.

Knights NRLW centre Shanice Parker and breakout halfback Jesse Southwell were named the joint winners of the NRLW Player of the Year Award after a stellar first season in red and blue.

17-year-old Southwell was also named Rookie of the Year. She’s the youngest player to be signed by the Knights and picked up her award off the back of winning the Dally M Rookie of the Year Award during Grand Final week.

The NRLW Player’s Player award is chosen by the team and it went to Tamika Upton and backrower Yasmin Clydsdale, while hooker Olivia Higgins received head coach Ronald Griffiths’ Coaches Award.

NRLW and Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership front rower Caitlan Johnston took home four awards last night. Johnson took out both the Player of the Year and Player’s Player Awards for her games in the Harvey Norman Premiership and was also named the winner of the NRLW Thrive Award for her commitment and contribution to the Club’s holistic player development program.

Johnston also took home the Once A Knight Old Boy’s Gladiator of the Year gong for her wholehearted performances across the NRLW season.

For her work in the local community including through her Game Changer program, Knights Co-Captain Millie Boyle took out the Community Player of the Year Award.

The Knights Club Person of the Year went to long-serving club contributor Paul Wallace, who was recognised for his tireless work at training and on game day across all grades, including stepping up to lead coordination of NRL Team training and logistics over the back half of the 2022 season.

The Knights run to the Jersey Flegg decider was also celebrated, with Brock Greacen and James Johnson fitting recipients of Players Player honours. The side just lost their Grand Final going down in Golden Point.

Rounding out the awards, Grand Final standout Thomas Cant was recognised for his outstanding season by taking out the Jersey Flegg Player of the Year title.