Fire and Rescue respond to blaze at Carrington grain terminal

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire at Carrington this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW says they were called to the industrial area on Denison Street, with reports of the blaze.

When they arrived around 75 people were evacuated, as crews got to work extinguishing the fire in a dust extraction system attached to a grain silo.

NSW Ambulance and Police were also on the scene however now injuries have been reported.

Once the flames were extinguished, specialist crews remained on scene monitoring heat transfer in the system.

It’s the second time in about a month that emergency services have responded to a fire in a dust extractor in the area, after a silo at Graincorp’s grain terminal went up in flames last month.

It resulted in a 600 metre exclusion zone being established around the site, where around 30 residents were evacuated.