Lake Macquarie’s Red Bull Cliff Diving champion dives into Sydney Harbour ahead of final event

Novocastrian cliff diving champion Rhiannan Iffland has dived out of a helicopter into Sydney Harbour to promote the Red Bull Cliff Diving series finale being held down under next weekend.

The final event for the series is being held at Sydney Harbour on October 15 after events in Italy, Denmark, Norway, the United States and France.

31-year-old Iffland who grew up at Nords Wharf in Lake Macquarie, has already taken out the series title with a total score of 354.3 at the Polignano A Mare event in Italy back in September. This series is the sixth World Championship title for Rhiannan.

The Newcastle-diver said the single-somersault out of the helicopter into Sydney Harbour on Wednesday was one of the most magical dives of her career.

Rhiannan told the team at Red Bull she was nervous, but it’s what she lives for.

“I remember thinking to myself that this is what we live for, and I had this big grin on my face. This is what I live for as a cliff diver. It was a special moment, and I took it in.

“I was really appreciating the sport that I do for what it is and I’m enjoying diving from unique locations like a helicopter into the Sydney Harbour. Once the dive actually started, it all happened so fast. It’s a moment of silence where it’s just you.

“You’re in your own head and focusing what you have to do.”

The event on October 15 will see all the competitors dive into the iconic harbour which is 5.5 metres deep. The men dive from a 27-metre high platform and the women will be diving from a 21-metre high platform.

The competition will take place between 11am and 2:30pm at the free, family-friendly event at Fleet Steps, Domain in Sydney. It’s the 8th and final stop in the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Image: Red Bull Content Pool_Andy Green

WATCH RHIANNAN’S DIVE INTO SYDNEY HARBOUR: