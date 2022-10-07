Man killed in helicopter crash near Maitland

A man has died after the helicopter he was in crashed into a riverbank north of Maitland.

Emergency services were called to Campbells Road at Maitland Vale at about 4:20pm yesterday after reports a helicopter had crashed.

Crews arrived to find a Bell ‘Jet Ranger’ helicopter crashed on a nearby riverbank.

One male occupant was located deceased; he is yet to be formally identified.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have been notified and will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

It’s one of a number of crashes that have happened in the area around Maitland Airport over the years.

A number of vintage planes have crashed near Luskintyre including in 2014 and 2018 and pilot Andy Shepherd was sadly killed in 2020 when his homemade ultralight plane crashed.

Image: Lou van der Vleit