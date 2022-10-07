Abandoned house destroyed at Raymond Terrace

Fire fighters have been on the scene of a house fire at Raymond Terrace this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW received the call out to Windsor Street at 5:25am – when they arrived the house, which was abandoned, was well alight.

There has been some structural collapse and fire fighters have put the fire out now — there are some hidden hotspots underneath the collapsed parts of the house which will take some time to put out.

No one has been injured.

Image: Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue NSW Facebook page