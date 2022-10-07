Maitland’s Riverlights event cancelled for third year in a row

Maitland Council has canned the Riverlights Multicultural Festival as a result of the forecast wet weather this weekend.

The State Emergency Service (SES) issued an ADVICE LEVEL flood alert for the Lower Hunter River which includes Maitland and surrounds.

The popular event, which was set to take place in Central Maitland’s Levee precinct and along the riverside has been called off on the advice from the SES, the Bureau of Meteorology and local emergency services.

Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activation Portia Wendt says the decision wasn’t one that organisers took lightly.

“We’re disappointed to come to this decision, but the safety of our patrons, our staff and everyone who was scheduled to participate in this weekend’s celebrations comes first.

“We love working with our local multicultural community groups each year, so much effort goes into the planning and the performances – it’s the heart and soul of Riverlights. It’s a shame that we won’t get to see their hard work come to life this year.

“The river and the riverbank are a big part of Riverlights, and the risk posed by potential flooding, as well as the volume of rain forecasted, has ultimately left us with little option but to cancel this year’s event,” said Portia Wendt.

Council is determined the Riverlights event will go ahead in 2023 – this year is the third year it has been cancelled. In 2020 and 2021 it was the COVID-19 pandemic forcing its cancellation.