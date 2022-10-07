Local boxers ready to step into the ring at Boxing Extravaganza

No Limit Boxing’s huge Super Saturday boxing extravaganza will see 40 boxers take to the ring at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre tomorrow afternoon across 10-hours.

There are plenty of local boxers lining up as well, just another reason for Novocastrians to get behind one of the biggest boxing events in Australia.

30-year-old Blake Minto from Toronto is facing Darragh Foley.

Minto became a pro in 2014 and is a two-division champion with a record of 13 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws. He held the WBF, WBF International, won the IBO Asia Pacific title in 2019 as well as the New South Wales Super Lightweight title. He is also a former WBF Australasian Welterweight Champion.

He hasn’t fought in his hometown for three years.

“It’s awesome, haven’t fought at home for three years. Excited to see the home crowd here get behind this great event.”

His opponent Darragh Foley believes Minto has a better chance of winning the Saturday night lotto than beating him in a bout.

Some local ladies will be jumping into the ring including Novocastrian fighter Jessica Adams who will fight Tywarna Campbell and Lake Macquarie’s Amber Amelia who is against Danni Mace.

Bryce Jones and Jack Tresidder, both from Newcastle, have only one professional bout each under their belt so they’ll be looking to win tomorrow and Dan Murray from Beresfield will be jumping in the ring with Bailey Mannix.

Earlier this year, after a 10-year hiatus Murray won the Australian super middlewieght title earlier this year.

One of the most anticipated fights of the night will be Nikita Tszyu taking on Newcastle-born Darkon Dryden.

Dryden, a former Waratah High student plans to “defend his kingdom” when he steps into the ring with Tszyu.

24-year-old Nikita, the son of hall of fame legend and champion boxer Kostya Tszyu and brother of Tim Tszyu won the last bout he fought in Newcastle and his two professional bouts before that.

The pair have already been mincing words this week with Dryden concerned Tszyu may not even make weight for the fight tomorrow.

Tszyu told Dryden not to worry, he’ll beat him.

“He’s [Dryden] going to go back to his roots and try to knock me out. He’ll let his emotions get the better of him… he throws with the intent of hurting and that’s what I’m going to try and exploit. I’m going to use his strengths as weaknesses for himself,” said Tszyu.

Details on No Limit Boxing’s event are here: https://nolimitboxing.com.au/events/super-saturday-boxing-festival/