Transport Safety watchdog investigating fatal helicopter crash near Maitland

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau (ASTB) says it’s begun an investigation onto a fatal helicopter crash near Maitland earlier this week.

While conducting a private flight from Casino in New South Wales on Thursday, the aircraft crashed on a bank of the Hunter River at Maitland Vale, where the pilot and sole occupant was killed and the chopper destroyed.

Following the incident, Port Stephens-Hunter Police attended the scene, where they located a Bell ‘Jet Ranger’ helicopter on the riverbank.

The ATSB says they’re examining the site and wreckage and collecting evidence, including recorded data, weather information, witness reports and maintenance records.

A final report is expected in the in the second quarter of 2023.

Image: Lou Van der Vilet