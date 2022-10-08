Wests New Lambton cashless gambling trial begins today

A trial of cashless gambling has begun at Wests New Lambton today.

Up to 200 members will be given access to an app, which will be pre-loaded with a cash amount and connect to pokies via bluetooth.

The scheme was announced in May last year, with the state government claiming it’s aimed at cracking down on money laundering.

The digital wallet requires a person’s identity to be confirmed before they can play and they are linked to that person’s debit card or bank account, allowing for authorities to identify the funds if need be.

Users can also set limits, including session length, frequency of play, amount spent and total bets.

Wests Group CEO Phil Gardner says the initiative is designed to enhance the patron experience.

“This trial builds on our long-standing commitment to patron choice, and welfare.

“We know many of our patrons want the convenience of digital payments, which is part of this trial.

“The trial also allows us to offer a powerful new suite of digital tools to empower our members and allow them to set limits, speak to a staff member, or even exclude themselves from the club if they choose,” Mr Gardner said.

Players will have 36 machines to choose from and the trail will run for three months.