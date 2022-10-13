Crash Investigation Unit probing circumstances around Islington crash

The Crash Investigation unit says their inquiries into a two car smash at Islington on Thursday morning, are continuing.

Maitland Road between Hubbard Street and Beaumont Street, was closed for almost three hours, as investigators examined the scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area during that time.

Witnesses say they saw a police car which was exiting the Metro Service Station, collide with a white Mazda six, just before 9am.

In a statement, NSW Police say the Traffic and Highway Patrol vehicle was travelling along Maitland Road, responding to an urgent request for assistance in the Mayfield area, when it was involved in the collision.

The drivers of both vehicles – a male senior constable and a 20-year-old woman – were both taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

Both the patients conditions are unknown.