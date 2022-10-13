Sonia Hornery preselected for 2023 NSW Election unopposed

Candidates are firming up ahead of the state election next March.

Member for Wallsend Sonia Hornery has been preselected unopposed by the local Labor branches as the candidate for the Wallsend electorate for the 2023 NSW Election.

Ms Hornery was first elected in 2007.

“Since my election in 2007, I have successfully lobbied for the construction of the Inner-City Bypass, a project that is now underway and will be a gamechanger for the region. I have also lobbied successfully for the expansion of the John Hunter Hospital, the largest regional hospital in NSW.

“There is much to be done in our community and I am continuing to fight hard for issues that matter to the people of the Wallsend Electorate including the need for expansion of flood mitigation infrastructure in Wallsend.

“My colleagues and I have much work to undo the last 12 years of damaging Liberal National Government in this State and we relish the opportunity to make positive change for the people of the Wallsend electorate and New South Wales,” she said.

So far Ms Hornery is the only candidate to come forward for an electorate in the Newcastle area.

Sue Gilroy has put her hand up to run as the Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate in the Upper Hunter, and Dave Layzell the current Member for Upper Hunter is running as the Nationals candidate.