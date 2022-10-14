Police asking for help to find Amber who is missing from Toronto

Amber Day-Anderson has been missing from Toronto since last weekend and police are now asking for the public’s help to find her.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers say Amber was last seen by a family member at the McDonalds Family Restaurant on the Pacific Highway at Charlestown on Saturday October 10.

The 32-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone who sees Amber is urged to contact local police.

Alternatively information can be given to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is treated in strict confidence.