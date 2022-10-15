Another milestone for multi-million dollar John Hunter Hospital precinct

The John Hunter Hospital has been in the spotlight this week for the wrong reasons, but the multi-million dollar expansion works have hit another milestone.

The $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct main contractor has been announced as Multiplex for the redevelopment.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the precinct will bring the latest technology and most up-to-date research into the hospital to ensure patients receive the best and most contemporary healthcare.

“The precinct will be a centre of excellence and innovation, attracting the most skilled and experienced clinicians to work in outstanding facilities, and boost health outcomes for local patients.”

The work is due for completion in 2026 and will include a seven-storey Acute Services Building, emergency department and more adult and paediatric critical care spaces, birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit, neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery, rooftop helipad and more than 900 additional car spaces for staff and visitors and operating theatres, interventional and procedure spaces.

The precinct will provide about 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect job. During the peak of construction up to 800 workers are expected to be on site each day and about 70 per cent of the work will be supported by Hunter businesses.

The redevelopment is part of the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program, and a key component of the project is the establishment of a new Multiplex Connectivity Centre to create opportunities for local job seekers during construction.

The project will also feature Multiplex’s Jump Start program which will provide a mentoring program for female high school students to support the participation of women in the construction industry.