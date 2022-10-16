Newcastle Jets beat Perth in dramatic first game of the season

The Newcastle Jets have opened their Men’s A-League campaign with a win and three points for the first time in years.

The Jets played Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium yesterday for the first game of the season after their wash out last weekend on the Central Coast.

Newcastle won 2-1 with defender Jordan Elsey scoring the opening goal but he didn’t finish the game being sent off in the final minutes after a red card.

Elsey thrust his boot well above his head and missed contact with the ball, instead striking the face of Glory’s midfielder Ryan Williams.

Perth converted the resulting penalty spot to put them level with Newcastle 1-1.

The stalemate didn’t last too long with the 10-man Jets scoring in the 93rd minute.

The ball was passed through to Beka Mikeltadze and the Georgian found the back of the net making it 2-1 and handing Perth their second loss in a row.

Next weekend Newcastle have another game at home playing Wellington Phoenix on Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Image: Newcastle Jets Facebook page