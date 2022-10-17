Pup rescued after falling from a cliff on the Central Coast

A dog has been rescued after plunging over a cliff on the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon.

‘Marley’ the Shar-Pei cross ran in the direction of a goanna during a walk along a fire trail near Somersby, when he fell six metres, landing on a ledge.

Fire and Rescue crews were called in to help the pup and snapped quickly into action.

The fire crew walked three kilometres into the bush and one of them abseiled down the cliff, reaching the dog who was perched just above a 40 metre drop.

Marley was secured into a harness and lowered safely to the ground before being reunited with his owner, thankfully suffering no injuries.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW.