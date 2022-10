In what may be a sign of high petrol prices, a Mayfield resident woke at the weekend to find a huge hole bored in her car’s petrol tank.

Thieves had used a large auger to puncture the tank and steal the petrol from the Nile Street property.

Over the past few months have been been dozens of cases of tyres being slashed in surrounding area.

The auger, which was left at the scene, has been taken to Newcastle police for examination.