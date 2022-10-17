Shots Fired At House And Car At Tenambit

Police are investigating following a shooting incident at Tenambit on the weekend.

About 6.45am on Sunday police were called to a home on Goldingham Street where there were reports of a public place shooting.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established that a number of shots had been fired into the front yard of a home and a MG station wagon parked in a driveway.

Police have been told no one was in the car at the time, but it was then driven from the scene by unknown persons and located at Morpeth later in the day. The car has been seized for forensic examination.

Three people – two men aged 26 and 28 – and a 24-year-old woman were inside the home, but there are no reports of injuries.

Two crime scenes were established and are being forensically examined by specialist police.

As detectives continue their investigation, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.