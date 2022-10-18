More reimbursements for Hunter beekeepers

There’s more reimbursements available for registered commercial beekeepers impacted by Varroa mite in the surveillance/purple zones.

Under the agreed National Response Plan the limited Owner Reimbursement Costs for eligible registered commercial beekeepers has two options:

Commercial beekeepers can choose to euthanise their existing hives and receive reimbursement of $290 per standard hive to re-establish new hives outside of the purple zones; or,

They can choose to not euthanise their hives and instead receive a one-off loss-of-income reimbursement of $117 per standard hive.

These reimbursements are one-off payments. Commercial registered beekeepers in the surveillance zone will be contacted directly with more information on how to apply.

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said surveillance hives might not have had as bigger losses as others, but they were still being adversely affected.

“When we first saw an incursion of the Varroa mite in NSW, we immediately initiated a hive stand still for beekeepers in the eradication and surveillance zones,” Dugald Saunders said.

“This means that commercial beekeepers have been unable to move their hives to other parts of the state to take part in pollination activities, which has greatly impacted the business operations of many.

“The NSW Government has worked closely with the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council to develop a framework for reimbursement that has been endorsed by all governments and industry parties.

“We understand that the payments will not cover the full costs incurred, but will give commercial beekeepers options.”

The reimbursement package comes at the same time as the relaxing of some restrictions in NSW, with a change to the movement options for recreational beekeepers in the blue zone.

“Blue zone recreational beekeepers can now move hives and bees in that low-risk area of NSW in line with commercial beekeepers in the same zone, which will enable people to set up hives, or move locations,” Dugald Saunders said.

For more information and the latest updates visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.