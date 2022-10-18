Man To Front Court Over Alleged Pursuit Through Lake Macquarie

Court today for a man who allegedly led police on pursuits from Sydney to Lake Macquarie yesterday.

About 3pm on Monday, officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Highway Patrol were conducting patrols of the Pacific Motorway at Wahroonga north bound, when they noticed a Ford Focus XR5 exit the North Connex Tunnel.

They attempted to pull the vehicle over due to the manner of driving, but it allegedly sped away with the officers chasing the vehicle all the way to the Hawkesbury River Bridge before calling off the pursuit over safety concerns.

Later the vehicle collided with another car on Manns Road at Gosford, but it kept going. No one was injured.

Eventually, police assisted by PolAir located the vehicle and used road spikes to stop it at Charlestown.

The driver – a 32-year-old man – was arrested after a short foot pursuit and taken to Belmont Police Station.

A 28-year-old female passenger was also arrested and released pending further inquiries.

The man was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and unlawfully possess number plates.

He was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court today.