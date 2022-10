Hunter Valley Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenager from Cessnock.

19-year-old Tyson Moody-Lake has not been seen by his family since Sunday October 16, when he was walking along Maitland Road, Cessnock.

Police believe he could be in the Cessnock of Muswellbrook areas.

Anyone with information about Tyson’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Cessnock Police Station.