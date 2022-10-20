Newcastle Knights couple announce engagement

The good news keeps coming for the Newcastle Knights NRLW side with one of the players announcing her engagement.

Knights co-captain Millie Boyle posted a photo on her Instagram overnight announcing her engagement to Adam Elliott, also a former Newcastle Knights player.

Hundreds of people have commented to say congratulations to the pair.

Millie and her fiancee Adam have been together for about a year.

It caps off an incredible year for Millie who helped lead the Knights to the NRLW Grand Final where Newcastle won, she won the community award at the Knights awards evening and Millie was chosen to be a part of the Jillaroos squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

Congratulations Millie and Adam!

Image: Millie Boyle Instagram/@jaenelson