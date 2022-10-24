NSW SES urging residents in Maitland, Singleton, Raymond Terrace and surround to Stay Informed

With another day of heavy rain across the Hunter Valley, there is predicted rising flooding on the Hunter River at Singleton, Maitland, Raymond Terrace and surrounds.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is advising people in those areas to STAY INFORMED by monitoring warnings issued by the SES.

Moderate rainfall from Wednesday to Saturday caused river level rises across the Hunter River catchment. Those levels peaked around the minor flood level at Maitland yesterday and renewed minor flooding is possible tomorrow.

The rainfall forecast for today may cause additional river level rises – the SES said they are monitoring that closely.

A Flood Watch for minor to major flooding is current for Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River.

ADVICE FROM SES

If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.

Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.

Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water – it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it’s flooded, forget. Fines may apply.

Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.

Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.

If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now. Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.

STAY UP TO DATE:

Follow us on social media @NSWSES or visit our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au Learn about your risk at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/your-risk/

Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at bom.gov.au/nsw/

Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local Council.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.

In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.