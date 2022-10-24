Open cut mining ruled out by NSW Government for Dartbrook

Hunter horse breeders are breathing a sigh of relief today after the NSW Government announced they’d be amending state environmental planning policy to ban open cut mining in the Upper Hunter.

Open-cut mining won’t be allowed at the Dartbrook Mine at Aberdeen in a bid to protect the thoroughbred racing industry which was seriously considering finding a new home should the mining have been allowed to go ahead.

Australia Pacific Coal, the owner of the mine, undertook a pre-feasibility study in 2018 to look into the possibility of open cut mining.

The mine will start underground mining again next year under a licence they have until 2027.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the policy change to ban open-cut mining at the site would give statutory support to the NSW Government’s position on Dartbrook.

“The NSW Government’s Strategic Statement on Coal Exploration and Mining in NSW was updated last year, to make it clear that open-cut mining was not supported at Dartbrook,

“However, underground mining will not be prohibited, potentially providing jobs and boosting the local economy with the mine set to reopen next year and operate until 2027.”

Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said both the thoroughbred breeding industry and coal mining are important to the hunter.

“Both industries generates thousands of jobs for our communities and economic opportunities here in the Hunter,

“Mining needs to be in the right places. While Dartbrook has approval to operate as an underground mine, the Government wants to make it clear that no open cut mining will happen on the site now or in future.”

President of the Upper Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association Dr Cameron Collins is very grateful for the announcement.

“The HTBA has been advocating for this legal certainty since the Government announced it did not support open cut coal mining at Dartbrook both during the Upper Hunter by-election and in the Strategic Statement on Coal Exploration and Mining.

“The Government’s agreement to legally rule out open cut coal mining at the site is welcomed.

“It provides us with the certainty and confidence we have been seeking on this matter,” he said.