Ship powered by wind sailing into Port of Newcastle

A different looking cargo ship will be sailing into the Port of Newcastle this morning.

The Shofu Maru is en route and was commissioned earlier this month – it’s fitted with a telescopic fibreglass sail that harnesses wind power to propel the vessel.

Developed by Mitsui O.S.K Lines, the vessel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 5 per cent on a voyage between Japan and Australia and more on other longer voyages.

The Shofu Maru will transport coal mainly from Australia, Indonesia and North America as a dedicated ship for an electric power company in Japan.

The ship is expected to berth at 8:30am at the Mayfield Berth and then head around to Kooragang.

Image: Marine Insight