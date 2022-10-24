Police investigating after man shows up at Cessnock Hospital with a gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a man turned up at Cessnock Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say they were notified that a 41-year-old man presented to hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at about 6:30am yesterday.

Officers have been told the injured man and two others were inside a vehicle in bushland off Vincent Street, when an unknown man approached the car, and spoke with the group before discharging a firearm and fleeing.

The 41-year-old has since been transferred to the John Hunter Hospital for surgery – his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating to work out what happened between the men yesterday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.