Richard And Shanna Crime writer Chris Hammer talks about new novel The Tilt Riley TaylorOctober 25, 2022 8:35 amOctober 25, 2022 Crime writer Chris Hammer spoke to Richard King about his new novel The Tilt. Listen to the podcast here https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Richard-and-Shanna-Breakfast-Show-Podcast-Chris-Hammer-25102022.mp3 On Friday, October 28, Chris Hammer will be discussing his new novel, The Tilt, at Toronto Library (11 am to noon) and Newcastle Regional Library (6 pm to 8 pm).