Richard And Shanna

Crime writer Chris Hammer talks about new novel The Tilt

Crime writer Chris Hammer spoke to Richard King about his new novel The Tilt.

Listen to the podcast here

 

On Friday, October 28, Chris Hammer will be discussing his new novel, The Tilt, at Toronto Library (11 am to noon) and Newcastle Regional Library (6 pm to 8 pm).

