Hunter’s best pubs recognised at annual AHA Awards

Some of the Hunter’s best pubs were recognised overnight at the annual Australian Hotels Association (AHA) Awards.

The Best Live Music Venue was jointly won by the Huntlee Tavern at Branxton and the Beach hotel at Byron Bay.

The Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland was found to be the Best Regional Wagering Venue and The Prince of Merewether was the Best Retail Liquor Outlet.

Something every Aussie loves, a steak sandwich had an award all on its own which went to the Nags Head Hotel at Adamstown.

Perhaps the most hotly contested award was for the Best Burger in NSW which went to a Newcastle pub, The Prince of Merewether.

Rounding out the local pubs that were recognised last night was the award for the Best Regional Casual Dining in northern NSW going to Warners at the Bay.

Full list of winners: https://www.ahaawardsnsw.com.au/assets/ahaawardsnsw/AHAAwards2022WinnersList.pdf

Image: The Prince of Merewether