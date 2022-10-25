New $50 million fund to help Hunter’s pothole problem

Every motorist in the Hunter is tired of dodging potholes, but hopefully some more funding announced today will speed up the repair process.

The NSW Government has announced a new $50 million fund to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes that are being exacerbated by endless wet weather.

Two weeks from today, local Councils can apply for funding through the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round to get funding for their worst affected roads.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway was at Cessnock today to announce the new funding with Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman.

“NSW has had more than its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather and it’s promising to see that more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on State roads in regional NSW since February,

“However, plenty more potholes still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads, which is why our Government is putting more money on the table for councils to repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day.”

“This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads.

“This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles.”

Funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round is available to 95 regional councils and authorities to help repair potholes on regional and local roads. Work must be completed by 1 January 2024.