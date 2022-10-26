Fire and Rescue crews responding to house fire at Wallsend

Seven fire trucks and over 30 personnel are responding to a house fire at Wallsend this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW says 14 Triple-Zero calls came in after 2pm, with reports a home on Harriet Street was well alight.

First responders reported flames issuing through the roof and into the air, with thick plumes of smoke billowing as a result. At first the blaze was threatening nearby neighbouring properties.

However, Superintendent Adam Dewberry says crews were able to quickly cut the fire spread off and contain it to the home.

“Fire fighters are now entering the structure to get complete extinguishent and complete a search. We do not believe anyone is home at this stage.

“The cause and origin of this fire will be investigated.

“Our operations are being supported by NSW Police and NSW Ambulance,” Supt Int Dewberry said.