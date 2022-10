Police say a Muswellbrook farmer has been left unable to carry out mustering and general work following a theft earlier this month.

They’re trying to track down a green Kawasaki Pro-DX Mule ATV.

It was stolen from an Edderton Road property at Muswellbrook sometime between 5.30am on 11th and 8.30pm on 12th October 2022.

Hunter Valley Police District officers are investigating and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Muswellbrook police.