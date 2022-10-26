Second man charged over alleged involvement in East Maitland jewellery store heist

A second man has been charged over his alleged involvement in a jewellery store at East Maitland in July.

Just before 9:30am on July 6, police received reports of the incident at Greenhills Shopping Centre and officers were dispatched to investigate.

On arrival, they were told a male had approached the store and allegedly used an emergency tool to smash the glass of a jewellery cabinet, before fleeing with around $100,000 worth of goods.

Strike Force Malwood was established to investigate and included the efforts of the State’s Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.

That resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old man at a home in Tenambit last month. He was charged over his alleged role in the incident and remains before the courts.

On Wednesday, strike force detectives arrested a 36-year-old man who was already behind bars at Silverwater Correctional Complex. He was charged with steal from the person value less than $150,000, face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, larceny, and destroy or damage property.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear on November 3.