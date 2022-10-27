Northern Hawks to be included in Newcastle Rugby League season next year

The Newcastle Rugby League competition will feature eleven teams next year with the Northern Hawks added to the mix.

The NSW Rugby League Board has endorsed the team to be included in the Denton Engineering Cup after a report from data and analytics group Gemba into a strategic review of Rugby League competitions and pathways in the region an consultation with all the other clubs.

Newcastle Rugby League chairman John Crooks said the addition of a new team was fantastic news for the region.

“This decision will provide a pathway for the juniors playing Rugby League in that area to play at the highest level they possibly can,

“The Hawks are a new club who have been playing reserve grade and Under 19s for the past three years and they will add to the strength and quality of the game in Newcastle.”

The Northern Hawks Rugby League club is based at Tomaree in Port Stephens.

The Denton Engineering Cup already includes the Maitland Pickers, Central Newcastle Butcher Boys, Macquarie Scorpions, Cessnock Goannas, South Newcastle Lions, Wyong Roos, The Entrance Tigers, Lakes United Seagulls, Western Suburbs Newcastle Rosellas and Kurri Kurri Bulldogs.

The Pickers were convincing winners over the Scorpions in this year’s Grand Final and then had the distinction of going on to win the Presidents Cup on NSWRL Grand Final Day and lay claim to being the best semi-professional club in the state.