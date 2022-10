The Newcastle Jets have lost their winning streak overnight against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Both sides went into the A-League game, yet to post a loss this season, with the Wanderers having the home ground advantage when the game kicked off.

Goals from Romain Amalfitano and Brandon Borrello was enough to secure the Sydney side three points in a 2-nil victory.

The Jets now turn their attention to Melbourne Victory, who they play away at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Image: Newcastle Jets.