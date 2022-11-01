Hunter owned horse Gold Trip wins Melbourne Cup

Local horse Gold Trip has won the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

Hunter Syndicators Australian Bloodstock’s 6-year-old, French-bred entry made it across the finish line ahead of his challengers at Flemington on Tuesday afternoon, taking home a nice $4.4 million in prize money.

Jockey Mark Zahra rode Gold Trip to victory infront of 80,000 spectators, emerging from the middle of the pack with about a thousand metres to go and outpaced challenges from Emissary and High Emocean in the final stretch.

Meanwhile, Newcastle horse trainer Kris Lees has taken out the Big Dance at Randwick on Tuesday afternoon.

He had four runners in the 1600 metre field, but it was Rustic Steel who crossed the line first, staving off a charge from Cisco Bay on the outside to win the $2 million dollar race.