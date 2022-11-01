Alleged Branxton Restaurant Gunman Arrested At Singleton

The alleged gunman who was disarmed by a staff member of the Branxton restaurant he is accused of attempting to rob on Sunday evening has been arrested.

Police were told a man entered a Chinese takeaway on Clift Street and threatened a male employee with a gun before the weapon was wrangled from him by the worker who used it to strike his assailant, forcing him to flee.

About 4.45pm yesterday afternoon officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District arrested a 61-year-old man on Mary Street at Singleton over the incident.

He was taken to Singleton Police Station.

A search warrant was then executed on the man’s vehicle, where several items relevant to the investigation were seized for forensic examination.

The man has since been charged with possess loaded firearm endanger life non-public place, armed with intent commit indictable offence, common assault, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal), and possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority.

He was refused bail and appeared at Muswellbrook Local Court today, where he was formally refused bail to reappear the same court on November 15.