Man Shot In Foot In Dispute At Greta

Police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound in the Hunter last night.

Emergency services were called to a home on High Street at Greta just after 8pm with police told a 38-year-old man was shot in the foot during a dispute at the scene.

He had been taken to Maitland Hospital by an associate for treatment – the injury is not considered life-threatening.

Hunter Valley Police detectives established a crime scene which has been forensically examined for clues.

As Inquiries continue police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.