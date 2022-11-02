Hunter Police Seek Public Assistance To Locate Missing Teen

Have you seen Porsha?

Efforts are underway to locate a missing teenager who could be in the Upper Hunter.

13-year-old Porsha was last seen in Wards River on Monday, October 31 around 7pm.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police say while she is not in trouble, they do need to know she is safe.

Porsha is described as about 155cm tall, 50kg in weight and of medium build, with blonde hair, green eyes, and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing dark coloured trackpants and a jumper.

Locals who may have seen Porsha or know her location should call Raymond Terrace Police Station.