Young woman killed in crash on New England Highway

Police are investigating after a woman died in a fatal crash in the Upper Hunter overnight.

Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Ravensworth following reports of a crash just after 8:20pm.

Hunter Valley Police District officers arrived to find a Great Wall utility which was travelling eastbound had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the utility, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Her passenger, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000