$100 million deed signed between BAE at Williamtown and the Federal Government

BAE Systems will be expanding at Williamtown with a $100 million deed signed with the Federal Government.

The Facility Services Deed will see the expansion of the existing South Hangar facility at Newcastle Airport from two bays to six for the projected service and maintenance demand for the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II fleet.

Australia has 72 F-35A jets on the way – so far 57 have landed in the country and the rest are on track to be delivered by the end of next year.

All 72 F-35 jets will be sustained and upgraded at Williamtown over the next three decades, supporting 750 jobs directly and indirectly across Australia by 2025.

BAE Systems Australia Managing Director Defence Delivery, Andrew Gresham said they welcome the Commonwealth’s announcement and look forward to working alongside them and the Royal Australian Air Force.

“Our established team has deep knowledge of the F-35 and will deliver a proven and collaborative approach that focuses on dependable delivery today and innovative ways of sustaining the F-35 fleet into the future.

“This is another example of how BAE Systems is helping to deliver the next generation of air capability and building local industry to help keep Australia secure.”

Minister for Defence Industry and Shortland MP the Hon Pat Conroy MP said this expansion will be accompanied with an increase in workforce in the Hunter.

“The construction at BAE System Australia’s existing South Hangar facility at Newcastle Airport site will provide opportunities for local jobs, to local suppliers and subcontractors,

“All 72 F-35A jets will be sustained and upgraded at this facility in Newcastle over the next three decades, bringing opportunities and jobs to the region for years to come.

“Australia’s participation in the F-35 Global program continues to deliver significant benefits to the Hunter region and broader national economy,” Minister Conroy said.