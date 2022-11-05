Lake Mac Ferry Bids A Bittersweet Bon Voyage

The Lake Mac Ferry will bid a bittersweet bon voyage this weekend, forced to close after becoming unviable.

Since launching at the start of the year it has been a tumultuous few months on the water for the service, with staff shortages and rising costs ultimately sinking the privately operated ferry venture.

The company tried introducing new fares at the end of September to stay afloat, and also added new stops in the hope of drawing in more customers.

General Manager Peter Hanrahan said at the time the service was navigating difficult waters.

“We are a private company and receive no council or government funding. Our fuel costs have risen by 70%, our berthing fees jumped 40% and wages and insurance continue to rise,” Mr Hanrahan said.

Then on Friday it was announced this weekend would be the service’s last.

“From the bottom of our hearts we sincerely thank everyone who has travelled with us or supported us along our journey,” Mr Hanrahan said.

It is a blow for local businesses around Lake Macquarie which had seen an increase in visitors able to criss-cross the Lake. The trip on the water shaving almost 30 minutes off the journey by road.

There are growing calls from locals for Lake Macquarie City Council to step in and keep the service running.