A man is recovering in the John Hunter Hospital today, after an accident on a ride on mower near Scone yesterday.

NSW Ambulance were called to a property at Segenhoe with reports the man was injured after the mower he was on rolled.

Due to the 64-year-old’s location and back and neck injuries, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to assist.

The team on board stabilised the man, before flying him to the John Hunter in a stable condition.