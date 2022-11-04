Newcastle’s Largest Playground Now Open In Wallsend

The long-awaited Wallsend Active Hub has officially opened, just in time for the weekend.

The $2 Million facility has been constructed at Federal Park and includes a regional sized playground, fitness equipment, basketball court and tennis wall, as well as a bike pump track.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the site has been completely transformed.

“The newly opened $2 million Wallsend Active Hub has transformed Federal Park into a hub of activity, making it a destination not only for local residents but for families from outside the area who will enjoy the mix of informal recreational spaces right beside Wallsend Swimming Centre.”

It now takes the title of the city’s largest playground with plenty of room to cater for the expected population boom in the area.

“This is a growth area here in Wallsend and in our western corridor,” Cr Nelmes said.

Its delivery caps off more than $7.7 million worth of investment by City of Newcastle into four District-level playgrounds across the area during the past five years with the recent completion of upgrades to Stevenson Park, Blackbutt’s Richley Reserve and South Stockton.

“Since 2018, City of Newcastle has completed four District level facilities including the $2 million South Stockton Active Hub, the $2.5 million Blackbutt Adventure Playground at Richley Reserve, and the $1.2 million inclusive, all-abilities playground at Stevenson Park, Mayfield West,” Cr Nelmes said.

“We know how much our community values open spaces and their local playgrounds, which is why we’re proud to have invested in these four significant playground developments.”

The major projects have been delivered alongside Council’s annual playground renewal program that sees four of Newcastle’s 134 playgrounds upgraded each year.

The Wallsend Active Hub draws its inspiration from the Stockton Active Hub and provides a variety of recreation facilities including an expanded playspace, bike track, multi-sport courts, rebound wall, climbing wall and fitness stations.

City of Newcastle will celebrate the completion of Wallsend Active Hub with the community on Sunday, November 20 with a fun, family-friendly opening event from 10am.