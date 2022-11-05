Colourful Career Of Former Commonwealth Meat Inspector Celebrated With Freeman Of The City Honour

Phil Mahoney (centre left) is awarded Freeman of the City | Peter Lorimer

A stalwart of health and safety reform in abattoirs has been named Freeman of the City by Newcastle Council in a ceremony on Friday.

Phil Mahoney is the 16th person to be awarded the honour for his work in the 70s and 80s as a Commonwealth Meat Inspector. He revolutionised the way the industry responded to diseases like Q-Fever, Brucellosis, and Leptospirosis.

The Fletcher local also had a career as a well-known performer and children’s show host, as well as being a long-time campaigner for a number of charities.

Mr Mahoney said it was a privilege to receive the award among friends, family and supporters.

“I’m thrilled to share this moment with those who have been part of the journey. My colourful career wouldn’t be half of what it is without their support, and I look forward to continuing to give back to the community and entertainment industry.”

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she was proud to present the city’s highest honour to such a worthy recipient.

“Phil has worked tirelessly over many decades to improve the lives of others, raising the first funds for The Calvary Mater hospital’s oncology clinic and revolutionising cancer treatment for local patients by reducing travel to Sydney,” the Lord Mayor said.