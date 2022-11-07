Additional 1,300 hectares of National Parks announced by State Government

More than 1000 hectares of bush-land in the Hunter are to be put aside for local wildlife conservation and protection of areas of cultural significance.

The Warrawolong Nature Reserve in Watagan, Tangory Nature Reserve outside of Singleton and the Tiraki Nature Reserve have been added to NSW’s national park estate.

“Our national parks are incredibly important for protecting threatened species; they play a significant role in the economy, receiving 60 million visits each year while supporting 74,000 jobs and contributing $18 billion in economic activity,” said Environment Minister James Griffin.

“It’s another step towards protecting and conserving critical habitat for vulnerable species like koalas, powerful owls, swift parrots and squirrel gliders.”

Also included in the States national parks are additions in Sydney and the Riverina regions.

“These targeted pockets of land are now offering wildlife corridors and food sources to more than 30 threatened species.” Mr Griffin said.